PM Shehbaz orders strict action against sugar overpricing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take stringent action against those overcharging for sugar, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting focused on sugar pricing, the prime minister emphasized zero tolerance for economic exploitation and mandated strict compliance with the set ex-mill price of PKR 165 and retail price of PKR 173.

PM Shehbaz was briefed that authorities are actively cracking down on individuals creating artificial sugar shortages.

Meanwhile, chairing the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that two consignments of food aid will be dispatched to Palestine to support the oppressed people of Gaza.

He said directions to send the food assistance to Gaza have been conveyed to the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority. He strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, describing it as unprecedented in history. He denounced the acts of oppression being committed by Israel.

Read More: Government to deregulate sugar sector under IMF conditions, sources

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.

He commended Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for his successful diplomatic engagements during a recent visit to the United States.

PM Shehbaz also praised Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari for initiating transformative reforms in their respective ministries.

During the meeting, the Cabinet offered fateha for the souls of those who lost their lives in the recent torrential rains across Pakistan. Fateha was also offered for the martyrs among security personnel who laid down their lives combating terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.