PM Shehbaz performs ground breaking of first Daanish School in AJK

BHIMBER: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced to establish more Daanish Schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and other underdeveloped areas of the country, aiming to provide quality education to talented and intelligent children who lack access to educational facilities.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of of the first Daanish School Science and Technology Center of Excellence in Bhimber, AJK, the prime minister termed it a welcoming sign.

PM Shehbaz said that the project of Daanish Schools was the brainchild of his leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which were initially aimed at providing quality education to the talented and intelligent children of the less developed areas of Punjab whose parents were unable to bear their education expenses.

“Thousands of students are now serving different key departments after completing their studies from Daanish Schools,” he added.

He said the talented orphans and poor children were enrolled in Daanish Schools which would bring educational revolution in the country.

He informed that the children in the schools get free books, meals and boarding facilities. Similarly, he said the school’s buildings would be totally separate for girls and boys.

He announced that more Daanish Schools will be opened soon in Neelum and other areas of AJK. Similarly, he said more Daanish Schools will also be opened soon in Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister said all funds for the schools will be paid by the federal government. PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to construct and operationlize the school within one year.

The prime minister pointed out that the people of Occupied Kashmir who were fighting for their independence will be happy to see their brothers getting such high standard education facilities.

PM Shehbaz said that the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochisan are taking steps to provide the best possible facilities in education and health sectors.

“The Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, is firmly committed to supporting our Kashmiri brothers. The sacrifices of the Kashmiris will not go in vain, they will attain freedom”, he added.

“Pakistan armed forces and the security forces are rendering great sacrifices in war against terrorism which must be acknowledged,” he said adding that unrest in the country was incurring a huge loss of around Rs 190 billion every day.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq said that PM Shehbaz illuminated the path of knowledge by establishing a Daanish School in Bhimber, an underdeveloped district.

“This is his credit, and we are grateful for the launch of this great project. This is a game-changer initiative,” he added.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Daanish School project in Azad Kashmir.

He said four Daanish Schools will be established in Azad Kashmir.

The event was also attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Ministers and Members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference.