ISLAMABAD, July 10: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the importance of honouring the commitments made under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian today.

During their warm and cordial conversation, PM Shehbaz described the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a durable framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep concern over the recent tensions in the region and stressed the urgent need to restore peace and stability.

He urged Iran and all relevant parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could jeopardize the progress made toward peace in recent months.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace, the Prime Minister assured President Masoud Pezeshkian of Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing an honest and sincere role in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

The PM Shehbaz also conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

In his remarks, the Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan’s senior leadership for attending the funeral and burial of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and support for regional peace.

The two leaders reviewed progress on the decisions taken during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite their implementation to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

They also agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on regional peace and other matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X handle, the Prime Minister said he discussed the evolving regional situation during the conversation with Iranian President and underscored the imperative of restraint, dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard the hard-earned peace gains of recent months.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing its role as an honest and sincere mediator for lasting regional peace.

He said both sides also agreed to advance the bilateral cooperation agenda agreed upon during President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Islamabad.