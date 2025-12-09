PM Shehbaz praises CDF’s role in economic reforms as IMF approves $1.2b tranche

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended his economic team and the Chief of Defence Forces for their role in effectively implementing the government’s reform agenda, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of a $1.2 billion tranche under the ongoing programme.

In a statement, the prime minister lauded the supportive and pivotal role played by the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in steering the reforms that have paved the way for Pakistan’s economic progress.

He also praised Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team for their tireless efforts, noting that the IMF’s satisfaction with Pakistan’s performance reflected their competence and dedication.

“The disbursement of this tranche proves that Pakistan is steadfastly implementing the structural reforms essential for economic stability and sustainable growth.

“Steering the country away from the brink of default and placing it firmly on the path of stability and progress has been an extraordinarily challenging journey—one made possible by the efforts of political parties that put national interest above politics, and by the economic hardships patiently endured by the nation,” he remarked.

The prime minister viewed that Pakistan’s economic reforms and digitization had become a successful case study and an example for the world. “Insha Allah, the dream of Pakistan’s economic prosperity will soon come true,” he commented.

PM Shehbaz said that after achieving stability, the economy was now moving toward growth, a phase that required even more hard work and commitment.

“As Khadim-e-Pakistan, I will continue working until Pakistan achieves prosperity and gets deliverance from foreign debts. The time is not far when Pakistan will achieve complete riddance from debts and become economically self-sufficient,” he added.