PM Shehbaz praises military, NFRCC for assistance to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure the early completion of the Rehabilitation Plan for the flood victims.

Addressing a ceremony at the PM House, the premier commended the coordination between the NFRCC, provincial governments, armed forces, and National Disaster Management Authority to deal with the homogenous challenge posed by the floods.

According to the details, PM Shahbaz Sharif highlighted how every available resource was utilized to help the people effected in flood, adding “With this kind of efforts we can establish an ideal society by helping each other in hard times,” PM expressed his views.

During the relief phase, “all relevant departments worked tirelessly and expressed confidence to overcome this challenging situation.”

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal has announced the closure of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC), saying that a “new format” would be implemented to oversee the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the NFRCC, the planning minister said that coordinated efforts between federal and provincial governments and all concerned institutions helped in mitigating flood damages.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that the flood damages could have been much more, however, the collaboration and coordinated efforts helped in evading the huge tragedy.

Appreciating the flood response center’s role, the minister said that the world was pleasantly surprised over how Pakistan handled such a huge calamity with less human loss.

He said the capability and coordination for disaster management under the umbrella of NFRCC played a great role in helping the country to cope with the challenge.

