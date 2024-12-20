PM Shehbaz praises Pakistan team for victory against South Africa

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif extended his warmest congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their impressive in the one-day international (ODI) series against South Africa.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister praised the team’s efforts, saying, “The team’s success in the ODI series is a result of their tireless efforts and ability to learn from their mistakes.”

PM Shehbaz expressed hope that in the upcoming matches especially in the ICC Champion Trophy 2025, the team will continue the impressive performance.

The Pakistan cricket team has given the best gift to Pakistani cricket fans by winning the series,” said the prime minister.

He appreciated the players, coaches, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and other officials for their hard work.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the team, saying, “The team’s victory is a result of their exceptional teamwork and dedication. Players like Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Kamran Ghulam have shown outstanding performance with the bat.”

He said that the series win against South Africa is expected to boost the team’s morale and confidence as they prepare for upcoming matches, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Pakistan defeated South Africa in the second one-day match by 81 runs, securing a remarkable series win with an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series. Read More: Shaheen’s four-fer, Kamran Ghulam’s fifty help Pakistan seal South Africa ODI series

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged a four-fer after Kamran Ghulam’s fiery fifty helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the second PAK v SA on Thursday at Newlands in Cape Town.

Chasing the 330-run target, the hosts were bowled out for 248 in 43.1 overs as Shaheen Afridi took four wickets along with Naseem Shah who bagged three wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen fell short of a ton just by three runs and he was the last batter to get dismissed as Pakistan won the game by 81 runs.

In the first innings, Pakistan were off to a disappointing start as opener Abdullah Shafique for a duck, his second consecutive in the series.

Star batter Babar Azam then joined his Saim Ayub for a crucial 48-run stand before the latter was dismissed after scoring 25 runs.

Babar Azam was then joined by captain Mohammad Rizwan and the two built a 115-run partnership as both of them scored their half-centuries.

Babar’s inning of 73 off 95 deliveries came to an end in the 33rd over, bringing Salman Agha to the crease.

Following a 24-run partnership, Mohammad Rizwan fell in the 36th over after scoring 82 off 80, with the help of three sixes and 10 boundaries.

Kamran Ghulam then smashed a quick half-century at the back end of the innings to help Pakistan post 329 on the scoreboard.The right-handed batter smashed five sixes and four fours in his fiery 32-ball 63.

For South Africa, Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowler as he bagged four wickets, followed by Marco Jansen with three, while Bjorn Fortuin and Phehlukwayo, took one wicket each.