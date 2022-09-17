PM Shehbaz reaches London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reached the United Kingdom to attend the state funeral of late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II at the British government’s invitation.

The prime minister has embarked on a two-day UK visit where he will also meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz will meet his brother Nawaz to discuss the current political and economic situation in Pakistan among other issues.

After attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the prime minister will leave for the United States the same day.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departs for UK en route to USA to participate in the High-Level Debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly. 20-26 September 2022 pic.twitter.com/asXiEw33ED — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 17, 2022

PM Shehbaz will be addressing the 77th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to be held from September 20 to 26 in New York.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with various international leaders.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also reach Washinton on Sunday to participate in 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Bilawal would meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the UN general Assembly session.

