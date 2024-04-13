PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s continued support to Muslim World League

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support and partnership with the Muslim World League (MWL).

The prime minister made these remarks while talking to Secretary General of Muslim World League Abdulkarim Al-Issa who called on him in Islamabad today.

The premier welcomed Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Issa and thanked him for visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He appreciated the valuable contributions and services of Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Issa for promoting the true image of Islam around the world.

He also acknowledged the critical role of Muslim World League in developing unity among the Muslim Ummah, advocating for Muslim causes around the world and in spreading the message of peace, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the health and long life of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz as well as for the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He underscored that Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its strong fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia that are rooted in common faith, shared values and culture.

Secretary General of Muslim World League praised the Prime Minister for his commitment and efforts to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.