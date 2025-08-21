PM Shehbaz reiterates deepening Pak-China cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with China across various areas including trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines and minerals, and other critical sectors.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister highlighted the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for Pakistan’s socio-economic growth and its crucial role in promoting regional connectivity, while expressing contentment over the consistent advancement of CPEC Phase-II.

He expressed deep appreciation for the leadership, government and the people of China, for their steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on its core issues and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, as envisioned by the leadership and aspired by the peoples of the two countries.

He lauded President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership and his role in strengthening the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Recalling his most cordial and productive meeting with President Xi during his visit to Beijing last year, the Prime Minister said that he is greatly looking forward to his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he would participate in the SCO CHS meeting, as well as the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He looked forward to his meeting with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, as well as other senior Chinese leaders, during the forthcoming visit.

On his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized that China regarded Pakistan as an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic partner.

Commending Pakistan’s resolute commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he affirmed that China would continue working jointly with Pakistan, to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Wang Yi expressed China’s desire to elevate bilateral relations with Pakistan to new heights of cooperation and collaboration.