PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s support for Chinese stance on Taiwan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Chinese stance on Taiwan, reiterating its commitment to the “One China” policy, ARY News reported.

“As an iron brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He said the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan did not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

“Pakistan adheres to ‘One China’ policy, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China and supports the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification”, the prime minister added.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te again offered talks with China on Sunday following two days of Chinese war games near the island, saying he looked forward to enhancing mutual understanding and reconciliation.

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, carried out the military drills on Thursday and Friday, saying it was “punishment” after Lai’s inauguration speech on Monday which Beijing called another push for the island’s formal independence.

China has repeatedly lambasted Lai, saying he is a “separatist”. Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. He has repeatedly offered talks but been rebuffed.