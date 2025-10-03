PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after attending 80th UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Friday after representing the country at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During his visit, the Prime Minister held high-level meetings with world leaders, including heads of Arab and Islamic countries. He also met with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was warmly received by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who lauded the premier’s successful international engagements.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Syed Nasir Ali, and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa were also present to welcome him.

During his address to the 193-member UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to global peace, justice, and sustainable development. He stressed the urgent need for the United Nations to play a more proactive role in fostering a transparent, rules-based, and multilateral international order.

The Prime Minister also held meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of international financial institutions, and other global leaders, during which he discussed Pakistan’s ongoing economic and security challenges, as well as the government’s efforts to address them.

Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, accompanied the PM during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir fully support a U.S.-backed peace proposal aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza.