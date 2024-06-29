PM Shehbaz reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and its alternative arrangements.

The meeting was briefed regarding the plan to dissolve the department, implementation of the ongoing projects, alternative to it and outsource of the construction and repair work to the private companies.

The meeting was informed that the ongoing projects under PWD would be completed by the relevant federal and provincial departments whereas no further project would be assigned to PWD. The construction and repair work would be outsourced to the private companies of international standard.

The prime minister, on the occasion directed that the interests of PWD employees be protected during the dissolution process and that a comprehensive and practical plan be formed to ensure their welfare.

He also directed to complete the process of the closure of PWD as soon as possible saying that he himself would monitor the process.

Read More: PM Shehbaz orders abolishment of Pak PWD

He also ordered the formation of an asset management company to manage PWD’s assets and digitize its records.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ahad Khan Cheema, as well as the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, and other relevant officials.