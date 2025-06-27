PM Shehbaz, Rubio discuss promoting durable peace between Israel-Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran, the US State Department said in a statement.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to statement issued from Prime Minister Office.

In their warm and cordial discussion, the Prime Minister appreciated President Trump’s bold and decisive leadership, which led to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

He also expressed gratitude to Secretary Rubio for the United States’ key role in facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Both leaders agreed to continue working closely to strengthen Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations, particularly through enhanced trade and economic cooperation.

Discussing the evolving situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive role in promoting regional peace.

In response, Secretary Rubio acknowledged these efforts and expressed the United States’ interest in working with Pakistan to advance peace and stability in the region.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding events in the Middle East. Secretary Rubio emphasised that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon,” US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement. “The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran and maintaining regional stability”.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met with President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, at the White House, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, the high-level engagement was scheduled at the Cabinet Room over Luncheon followed by a visit to the Oval Office.

President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Mr. Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs. Field Marshal Asim Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor.

A detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of resolution of the conflict.