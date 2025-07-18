PM Shehbaz lauds economic team as surplus hits $2.1B

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s current account surplus has recorded $2.1 billion in the fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), reaching the highest level in 22 years and the first opening surplus in 14 years, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the achievement of this major landmark and lauded the economic teams of the government on their tireless efforts, stating the achievement is a result of sound financial management and policy improvements.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that Pakistan’s current account surplus was mainly supported by a considerable escalation in remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose by over 25% helping FY25 economic progress rise.

A good year-on-year increase of 8% was also seen in exports in June 2025, supporting the surplus directed alongside imports and improved foreign exchange reserves, which now exceed $19 billion.

“This surplus is evidence of our promise to economic stability,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said. “The government is aggressively working to improve the business and investment framework, and our financial indicators show that the economy is on a steady path.”

Shehbaz Sharif additionally emphasised that the FY25 economic progress determines the success of focused policy interventions, including high interest rates, import restrictions, and incentives for export-led growth.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admired the dedication of the economic team and reiterated the government’s determination to continue developing a business-friendly environment.

Pakistan’s current account surplus is likely to strengthen investor confidence and support long-term macroeconomic stability.

With remittances reaching $38.3 billion and exports climbing steadily, the country is poised for sustained fiscal improvement.

Read More: PM Shehbaz orders comprehensive plan to boost investment in shipping sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed relevant authorities to develop a detailed strategy to boost private sector investment in Pakistan’s shipping industry.

The prime minister gave these instructions while chairing a meeting focused on implementing reforms in Pakistan’s shipping sector and the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.