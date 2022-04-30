PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince discuss matters of mutual interest

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah, ARY News reported

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including global and regional issues.

The prime minister was accompanied by his 13-member delegation including federal ministers.

Pictorial highlights of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.#PakKSAVisit #PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/Alt33khXmI — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is undertaking three days official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Palace, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by the crown prince. He was given a guard of honour.

PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan’s manpower came under discussion during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/nYf0eVxmCv — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 29, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi and others accompanied the PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Jeddah from Medina. The Prime Minister was received at the airport by the Governor of Makkah Khalid Bin Faisal Al Saud and the National Security Advisor of Saudi Arabia Dr. Musaed Bin Muhammad Al Aiban. pic.twitter.com/zwL7d0gwr2 — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 29, 2022

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation on Friday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Medina Munawara.

The prime minister offered Nawafils at Riaz-ul-Jannah and prayed for the security, progress and socio-economic development of the country.

This is PM Sharif’s first foreign trip after assuming office earlier this month.

