PM Shehbaz Sharif announces date for dissolution of assembly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the assemblies will be dissolved on August 9, ARY News reported.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted the farewell dinner for the member of parliament.

PM Shehbaz said that consultation will be held with the coalition parties and together with the opposition leader the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalized.

He said that the PDM came into power in a tough time when the country was on the verge of default but despite all the criticism, the government saved Pakistan within 15 months.

PM Shehbaz lambasted the PTI chief saying that the former prime minister had damaged the institutions and the PDM government had to deal with the crisis they have created.

Read more: PM Shehbaz says upcoming elections to be held on 2023 census

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming general elections will be held on 2023 census.

He said the government would complete its term on August 12, and a committee had already been formed for the caretaker setup. Consultation with Nawaz Sharif is also going on and opposition leader Raja Riaz would also be consulted after finalisation of the name.

PM Shehbaz said after consultation and as per the decision by the leadership, his party could go for seat adjustment with coalition parties in some of the constituencies.