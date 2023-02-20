PM Shehbaz says govt taking tangible steps to strengthen economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the government was taking tangible and necessary steps to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and prioritizing reduction in unnecessary imports by enhancing exports.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Rothschild and Co, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups, that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha and other relevant officials.

PM Shehbaz said that the incumbent government also faced the issues of mismanagement of the previous government, adding still in the face of such issues, the government was committed to improving the country’s economy with strenuous efforts.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister mentioned that Pakistan faced natural calamity in the shape of recent floods spurred by the worst climate changes.

The delegation termed the economic situation in Pakistan as stable and said that its talented manpower was its real strength. The present government was taking steps to take the economy on the right path, they observed.

They also commended Pakistan Stock Exchange as among the best-performing stocks in the region. Pakistan had also created awareness, in an effective manner, about the impacts of the climate changes at the global level, they said.

