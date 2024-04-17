PM Shehbaz says Saudi FM’s visit to bring huge investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet said that billions of dollars’ worth of investment was expected as a result of the recent visit by the Saudi delegation, ARY News reported.

Commending the efforts of the federal cabinet and relevant authorities for the successful visit, he said the Saudi delegation was impressed by the preparations of Pakistani ministers and officials.

He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his special interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit by the Saudi delegation.

“We must ensure the completion of this investment in Pakistan with the same spirit and dedication,” the prime minister added. He warned that no obstacles or hindrances in this regard will be allowed.

He also reiterated his commitment to working day and night for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, as promised to the people.

“If we continue to work hard, we will soon achieve Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and economic stability.” Meanwhile, the prime minister also extended Eid greetings to the participants and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity due to the blessings of Ramazan.