PM Shehbaz says ‘state will adopt zero tolerance policy against terrorism’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the State will adopt zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter thread post-apex committee meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “At apex committee meeting today, civil and military leadership expressed unflinching resolve to protect the people of Pakistan at any cost.”

“Those who attacked innocent citizens will be brought to justice. We will not allow anti-terror gains to be reversed.”

He added, “The meeting reviewed the security landscape and agreed to adopt a uniform policy between the federation & provinces. It considered proposals for revision of NAP & approved a slew of measures to improve investigation, forensic & working of CTD [Counter-Terrorism Department].”

“Media, religious scholars & political leaders have a fundamental role in creating national consensus against terrorism. The State will adopt zero tolerance policy against terrorism. The meeting agreed to institute implementation mechanism for the decisions,” the premier concluded.

At Apex Committee meeting today, civil & military leadership expressed unflinching resolve to protect the people of Pakistan at any cost. Those who attacked innocent citizens will be brought to justice. We will not allow anti-terror gains to be reversed. 1/3 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 3, 2023

Apex committee meeting

PM Sharif called on for unity in the fight against terrorism in wake of recent Peshawar mosque blast.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the apex committee in Peshawar after the police line suicide blast.

The meeting was attended by the chief of army staff, chief ministers and other senior civil and military leadership.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and said that the whole nation is in mourning over the devastating terrorist attack on the Peshawar Mosque. He also announced a compensation of Rs2 million for the martyred and Rs0.5 million for the injured from the federal government.

He said that the criticism on social media and allegations regarding the Peshawar attack is baseless. Thorough investigations of the attack should be carried out and it was inappropriate to say that it was a drone attack, he added.

The PM recalled the successful military Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. The armed forces with their sacrifices wiped out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, the PM said.

Comments