PM Shehbaz says ‘strategy devised to increase exports, investments via SIFC’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government has devised a comprehensive strategy to increase exports and investments through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

PM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the National Information Technology (IT) seminar and ceremony to launch different IT projects in Islamabad on Thursday.

The premier said our strategy focuses on developing and attracting investment in agriculture, IT, mines and minerals and defence production sectors to boost exports, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the SIFC will work as a one-window operation where the whole government machinery will facilitate the potential investors and stakeholders without any delay to accelerate the development projects.

The prime minister said we will ensure best possible facilities to the youth in IT sector to raise our IT exports to 20-25 billion dollars in next few years.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Tech Destination Pakistan, Tech Lift Boot Camp, First Knowledge Park for Women Bagh (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Agri-Tech Incubator Faisalabad and Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation.

He also visited different booths installed by IT companies on the occasion.

The National IT Seminar has been organized following the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to promote an enabling environment for the growth and digitization of the IT sector.

Investors and foreign diplomats from Gulf countries, China and the European Union attended the event.