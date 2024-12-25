Welfare of minorities among topmost priorities: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the welfare and prosperity of minorities in Pakistan are among the topmost priorities of the government.

Addressing a special Christmas ceremony at Prime Minister House, PM Shehbaz called for promoting peace and brotherhood, and ending discrimination and divides.

He said that the holy birthplace of Hazrat Isa (AS) is mired in war and bloodshed and emphasised joint action to put an end to war in Gaza.

He said in line with Hazrat Isa’s (AS) mission of peace and tolerance, Christians across the world should play their role for ceasefire in Gaza.

PM Shehbaz said Christian community in Pakistan has always lived with peace and brotherhood, and have been rendering valuable sacrifices since the country’s independence.

“Let us work together for the progress of our country which is a homeland for all communities,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also commended the choir of young girls who performed a beautiful Christmas carol at the ceremony.

The prime minister quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s statement saying, “Protection and promotion of minorities rights has been our top priority. You all are the proud citizens of Pakistan. Your equal development and progress is the basic point of our fundamental agenda. I extend you the felicitations of Christmas and ensure that your protection, security and prosperity is not only dear to us but our responsibility.”

Earlier, addressing the event, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar paid rich tribute to the Christian community for their contributions in the progress and development of the country.

He said the Christian community has always upheld the honour of Pakistan’s national flag both through their dedicated services and noble sacrifices.

Attaullah Tarar spoke with great reverence for martyr Haroon William of Pak Army who sacrificed his life for the cause of the country and was laid to rest with full honours, draped in the national flag.

The minister especially eulogized Brigadier Helen Marry Roberts, the first female Christian Brigadier of Pakistan Army and said she is an epitome of the meritorious services of Christian community to the country.

He mentioned with pride the three athletes-Sohail sisters, who won twenty two medals for Pakistan in international competitions.

Attaullah Tarar said he represents a constituency of over 70,000 Christians in the National Assembly and has received immense love from them. He vowed to make all out efforts for the welfare of the minorities.