PM Shehbaz seeks progress report on relief works in rain-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a progress report on the ‘prompt and transparent’ delivery of relief to those impacted by the recent heavy downpours across the country.

Chairing a meeting, Shehbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accomplish a joint survey report in collaboration with the provinces, besides enhancing cooperation with the provinces to face future calamities.

The prime minister also sought a report on the implementation of his previous tenure’s direction about the technical advancement of the NDMA.

The NDMA provided the prime minister with a thorough briefing on the preparations for the weather, relief efforts, and rehabilitation efforts following the recent deluges.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and relevant senior officials. Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal attended the meeting through a video link.

The meeting was apprised of the recent damages, rescue efforts, and distribution of assistance amount. The NDMA with the assistance of provinces; especially Balochistan would soon complete a collective verification survey over several complete and partially damaged houses.

Under the prime minister’s directive, a total of 766,000 kg dry ration would be distributed in Gwadar till March 24 out of which about 388,000 kg ration had been distributed so far till March 16. Moreover, 97,000 kg ration had been distributed in Quetta and Dalbadin, it was further informed.

The prime minister directed that the relief process should be completed immediately, besides ensuring transparency in its distribution.

The meeting was further informed about the weather forecast during April to June and July to September in the current season and the preparedness of NMDA.

The prime minister was also apprised of the relief assistance sent to the affectees of Gaza by the NDMA. From October to this day, a total of 320 tons of relief goods have been sent.