PM Shehbaz seeks schedule of implementation of PIA privatization

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Privatization Ministry to present the final schedule for the implementation of the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting regarding the privatization of PIA and the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad.

He emphasized ensuring transparency at all stages in the privatization process of the National Airline and clarified that laziness and carelessness will not be tolerated in this regard.

The progress of the privatization of PIA so far and the upcoming steps in this regard were reviewed in the meeting.

Earlier this year, the former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to expedite the privatization process of PIA, the national flag career.

In a meeting with his Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain, the prime minister emphasized ensuring transparency in the process of privatization.

PM Kakar said privatization of state-owned enterprises was on priority for the government to save the national exchequer from further financial losses.

He said the country’s aviation industry had a high scope of growth through investment.

The prime minister also directed the out-sourcing of airport operations in a bid to ensure improvement of services.

The Aviation Adviser briefed PM Kakar about the matters of the ministry and the reform process.