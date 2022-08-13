PM Shehbaz Sharif renews call for charter of economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday addressed the nation and repeated his call for formulating a ‘charter of economy’, ARY News reported.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of 14 August, the prime minister urged all political forces to work together for the future of next generations.

“We should keep national interest above personal interest […] as real political leadership does not look towards the next elections,” he said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s establishment and congratulated every Pakistani around the world.

The PM went on to say that the “reality” was that the people had only celebrated independence day in name for the last 75 years, instead of adopting its “real aims”.

Recounting the steps taken by his coalition government in past 24 hours, the premier said that the dollar rate declining due to timely steps by his govt. Shehbaz Sharif further said the government was taking measures to provide cheaper electricity to public through renewable energy sources.

In the end, the prime minister once again congratulated the nation on completing 75 years as an independent nation.

In his last address to the nation on July 14, PM Shehbaz had announced a cut in fuel prices.

