ISLAMABAD: Important political contacts between the government and opposition are continuing as efforts have been intensified to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, ARY News reported.

According to sources, both leaders are willing to hold the meeting; however, a deadlock still persists over the venue.

Backdoor contacts are underway between the government and opposition in an effort to improve the political atmosphere in the country. Sources said PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah invited the opposition leader to visit the Prime Minister’s House and assured him that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would personally receive him.

However, Mahmood Khan Achakzai reportedly refused to visit the Prime Minister’s House and insisted that the meeting should take place at a neutral venue.

Sources said the opposition leader’s chamber and the residence of Rana Sanaullah were initially proposed as possible venues for the meeting. Later, the residence of a central leader of the Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan was also considered as a potential location.

Opposition sources said both sides have so far failed to reach a consensus on the venue and timing of the meeting, resulting in continued political deadlock.

Following the stalemate, Rana Sanaullah has reportedly sent another proposal to the opposition leader, suggesting that the meeting be held at the Speaker’s Chamber in the National Assembly.

According to opposition sources, consultations over the meeting venue are still ongoing, and if a breakthrough is achieved, there is a strong possibility that the meeting could take place after Eid.