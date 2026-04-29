PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce housing loan package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce housing loan package under the “Apna Ghar Program” on Wednesday (today).

“Under the package up to Rs 10 million could be provided for housing loan for a period of up to 20 years,” as per the documents of scheme.

Under the housing loan scheme people could get Rs. 2.5 million, 5 mln, 7.5 million and 10 mln rupees loans with 5% fixed mark-up for first 10 years and the normal mark-up rate during next 10 years.

Under the housing scheme the borrowers of Rs. 2.5 million would have to pay monthly installation of Rs. 16,499, while for five million loans, the monthly payable installation amount will be 32,997 rupees.

Monthly installation for Rs. 7.5 million loans will be Rs 49,497 while the borrowers of Rs. 10 million would have to pay Rs. 65,996 installation per month.

The national identity card holders with no prior borrowing will be eligible for the housing loan.

The loan amount could be utilized for purchase of a 10-Marla plot or a house building on a 10-Marla plot, as per the housing scheme’s papers.

Under the scheme, the government’s financing will be 90 % with 10 percent personal financing from the borrower.

These housing loans will be available at Islamic and commercial banks, microfinance banks and the House Building Finance Company.

“There will be no fee or payment for availing the housing loan facility prior to the payment of the loan,” according to the scheme’s papers.

The State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation will monitor the loan scheme.

An intending borrower would have to place an online application for availing the housing loan under the scheme.

The time span from the online loan application to final approval of the request will be one month.