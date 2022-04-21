PM Shehbaz Sharif announces financial aid for Mehar blaze victims

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial compensation of Rs10 million to the families of Mehar fire victims, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the chief minister was of the view that PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced to provide Rs10 million compensation for heirs of Dadu tragedy which is a good omen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced financial aid for the Dadu tragedy which is a good sign,” he said, adding that Imran Khan as premier never telephoned on incidents.

Speaking about the tragedy, CM Murad Ali Shah admitted that the Sindh government’s response to the Mehar tragedy was slow. He also admitted that the fire tender deployed near Mehar village was out of function which caused loss of life and property.

He said the Sindh government had formed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Mehar fire incident in which nine children and one woman killed due to fire.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Shah along with Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah on Wednesday visited the site of incident and announced relief package and investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident has thoroughly exposed the incompetence of the Sindh government to manage emergencies.

As per reports, no ambulances from district headquarter Dadu, Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah reached to shift the injured and the dead. They were shifted to a local hospital in police mobiles.

