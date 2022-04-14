PM Shehbaz Sharif announces free metro bus rides for citizens

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered the capital administration to run free of cost metro bus service from Peshawar More to Islamabad International Airport during holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued these directives during his visit to the Peshawar More metro bus station where he reviewed the on-ground progress of the project.

The premier directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to operationalise the Islamabad Metro Bus Service from April 16. PM Sharif directed running free of cost service for a trial period until the installation of ticketing machines.

The premier also ordered to carry out a feasibility study as per PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules for two additional routes, namely from Rawat and Bhara Kahu connecting the airport.

He directed to establish metro bus station at the motorway.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Peshawar Mor Metro bus station at 7:00 am to review the on-ground progress. The project initiated by PML-N in 2017 was planned to be completed in 2018 but delays occurred. The PM has ordered an inquiry into the delays. pic.twitter.com/UNphWm2m1C — Prime Minister’s Office (@PMO_PK) April 14, 2022

PM Shehbaz also expressed dismay over the delay in the materialisation of the project.

Islamabad Metro Bus Service was launched by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and was due to become functional in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif after assuming his office on April 11 had ordered to make operational the Islamabad metro bus service within five days.

