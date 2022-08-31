PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs10 bln grant for flood-hit KPK

KANJU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as flood relief assistance, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the prime minister made the announcement during a visit to Swat to review flood relief activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The relevant authorities apprised the prime minister of the losses and rescue and relief operations.

Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people in KPK’s Kanju, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province.

The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority and the provincial government, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas.

The prime minister pointed out that the federal government had already announced Rs15 billion for Sindh province and Rs10 billion grants for Balochistan province respectively.

The premier opined that it was a collective responsibility of all the governments to work for the provision of relief to the flood-hit public. “I will continue visiting the affected areas till the last affected person is rehabilitated,” he added.

He further said that the federal government had allocated an amount of Rs 28 billion which was being disbursed among the affectees through NDMA and Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said every affected family was given a cash amount of R25,000 whereas per family was entitled to Rs1 million that had lost its near or dear one.

The prime minister while expressing his grief and pain over the large-scale tragedy said that more than 1,000 lives had been lost including 300 children.

He said the cash support extended by the federal government was no substitute for the loss of lives as the bereaved families would continue to mourn the death of their relatives for long, but it was the responsibility of the government to provide maximum comfort in this hour of grief.

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that the latest reports were showing further damages caused by widespread flash floods across the country, adding about 5000kms roads were damaged.

Meanwhile, the prime minister thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Air Chief for the provision of air helicopters and assistance in the ongoing operations. He assured that by tomorrow, all the trapped tourists would be evacuated from these areas.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to friendly countries like Turkiye, UAE, and others for providing relief goods. The UAE was continuously sending relief goods worth $50 million through different flight operations.

About his visit to the areas, the prime minister said that today, he met with different people and tourists and witnessed the damages caused to hotels and other infrastructure.

Different hotels and buildings were constructed along the river course which caused the disaster, he said, adding that he would also undertake visits to other flood-affected areas of KPK.

