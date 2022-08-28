PM Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs10 bn for flood affectees in Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims, ARY NEWS reported.

I am announcing to handover Rs10 billion to [Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus] Bizenjo sahib, the prime minister said while being flanked by the chief minister, federal minister Shahzain Bugti and others during his visit to flood-hit areas in the province.

The prime minister said that floods have wreaked havoc nationwide especially in Sindh and Balochistan and appealed to the philanthropists to donate to the government for arranging food and shelter for the affectees.

“People have so far donated generously. Last night, a man donated Rs60 million and asked against mentioning his name while a group of businessmen donated Rs450 million which will also be deposited in the account of PM relief fund,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

“I have not seen this devastation from floods before and currently more than 1,000 people have died while thousands other are injured,” he said.

While sharing details of the relief provided to the affectees, the prime minister said that a total of Rs38 billion will be distributed across Pakistan within a week. “Each victim will receive Rs25,000 through the BISP account,” he said.

He further highlighted the rescue work being carried out by armed forces, saying as many as 50,000 people are shifted to safe locations.

“The air force chief told me that dozens of helicopters are in the field to rescue the victims,” the prime minister narrated. “We will be holding a meeting tomorrow to further expand the scope of relief activities.”

