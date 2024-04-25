PM announces Shuhada package for martyred govt officials

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched the Shuhada package to support the families of the federal government officials martyred in the line of duty.

The prime minister, who visited the family of late Customs Inspector Syed Hasnain Ali Tirmizi, who was martyred in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan a few days ago, handed over a cheque under the Shuhada Package to the grieved family.

Offering Fateha for the martyred soul and sympathizing with the bereaved family, he said that the Shuhada Package, earlier announced by the Punjab government, had now been extended to the federal government and could be revised further considering the country’s financial position.

Under the package, the family members of a martyred cop would get Rs 10 million cash assistance and Rs 13.5 million housing allowance besides free education and medical treatment.

The family of a martyred customs inspector would be entitled for Rs15 million cash and Rs25 million housing allowance along with free education and medical facilities.

The package will also apply to civilian officials, police and law enforcement agencies, the prime minister said who was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PML-N leaders, and senior government officers.

It is to be noted that at least six customs officials had been martyred in Dera Ismail Khan in past week.

On 18 April, at least four Customs officials were killed in firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan.