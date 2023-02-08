PM Shehbaz Sharif appoints more SAPMs, cabinet grows to 85

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed more Special Assistants to the PM (SAPMs) as the federal cabinet grew to 85, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the PM has appointed five new SAPMs including member of national assembly Rao Ajmal, Shaista Parvez, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Malik Sohail Khan, Chaudhary Abid Raza and Muhammad Moeen Wattoo. It take the number of SAPMs to 40.

The federal cabinet division has also issued a notification of the appointments.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Former Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for finance, ARY News reported.

Tariq Bajwa’s position would be equivalent to Minister of State.

The total number of SAPMs has spiked to 29, taking the total volume of the federal cabinet to 75. The federal cabinet includes 29 SAPMs, 35 ministers, seven ministers of state and four advisors.

However, 23 of the 29 SAPMs, including Miftha Ismail and Mian Javed Latif, have not been assigned any portfolios.

