30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciates cleanliness drive during Eid

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday appreciated the efforts of waste management companies all across Pakistan especially Lahore Waste Management Company, chief ministers, chief secretaries, and district administration for maintaining cleanliness during Eidul Azha.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion of Eidul Azha, in all the big cities of Pakistan particularly Lahore the “Sunnah e Ibrahimi” was performed in an orderly manner and without any difficulty due to the best arrangements for cleanliness.

“I especially laud the solid waste management companies and personnel of the administration who performed their duties while spending Eid al Adha away from their loved ones and kept their cities free of foul smell and garbage.”

He also thanked the people of Pakistan who responded to the call of the administration and made it all possible with their cooperation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.