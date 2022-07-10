PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciates Iran’s support on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Tehran’s support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially from the Supreme Leader of Iran, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the prime minister held a telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and exchanged Eid greetings besides discussing bilateral relations.

Underscoring the significance of historic ties between the two countries, marked by geographic proximity, the premier reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to boost bilateral relations in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy, electricity and people-to-people contacts.

He added that the early convening of Joint Economic Commission (JEC) would further strengthen economic linkages between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz also expressed the hope that Border Sustenance Markets would soon become functional to facilitate livelihood in the border region.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for extending timely support and lending IL-76 aircraft to Pakistan to help extinguish forest fires in Balochistan province.

Appreciating Iran’s cooperation to facilitate visit of pilgrims every year, the prime minister emphasized the importance of further enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, President Raisi thanked the Prime Minister for Eid felicitations and assured of Iranian cooperation in further intensifying bilateral trade, and particularly provision of electricity to the Makran Division.

Emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister extended a cordial invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan. President Raisi invited the prime minister to undertake an official visit to Iran at an early date.

