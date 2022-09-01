PM Shehbaz Sharif approves solarization initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a major initiative in power sector has decided to focus on solarization as an alternative to power generation with expensive imported fuel.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has approved the initiative of solarization to generate electricity from solar energy, which will help Pakistan to save billions of dollars foreign exchange.

He has also directed for an early implementation on building solar power projects stressing for providing relief to people before the next summer.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif has urged concerned departments to work on the solarization project on emergency basis. He has directed for holding a pre-bid conference next week before bidding for the project.

It is to be mentioned here that the government has recently announced launching of 14,000 MW solarization projects in the next few months as an alternative to power plants running on expensive imported fuel.

It is to be mentioned here Pakistan’s solar potential is yet to be tapped. The country relies mostly on imported fuel that involves coal, RLNG, gas, and furnace oil. Heavy reliance on imported fuel complicated by international situation and internal conditions resulted in approximately 40% increase in the cost of power this year and depleting foreign reserve at a higher rate, an expert in solar energy field said.

The government’s solar plan is expected to reduce the cost of power greatly.

