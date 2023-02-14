PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit, ARY News reported.

During his stay in Karachi, the prime minister will witness the ongoing international joint naval exercises organized by the Pakistan Navy in which naval forces of more than 50 countries are participating.

The main objective of these biennial exercises is to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers.

The prime minister will be briefed in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that besides witnessing the demonstration of joint action against pirates, the prime minister on a day-long visit would also observe other naval exercises and the professional skills of the forces participating in the exercises.

دو سال بعد منعقد ہونے والی ان مشقوں کا بنیادی مقصد سمندری قزاقوں، دہشت گردوں، منشیات اور اسلحہ سمگلروں کے خلاف موثر مشترکہ حکمت عملی وضع کرنا ہے۔بحری قزاقوں کے خلاف مشترکہ کاروائی کا مظاہرہ دیکھنے کے علاوہ دیگر بحری مشقوں اور پیشہ وارانہ مہارتوں کا مشاہدہ بھی کریں گے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 14, 2023

Pakistan Navy’s eighth multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 began in Karachi on Friday.

The five-day exercise involves the participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

The navy has been conducting the Aman exercise every two years since its beginning in 2007.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability as well as identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

