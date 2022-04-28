PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Medina on 3-day visit

MEDINA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Medina on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Sharif was received by Governor Medina Prince Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud and high-level Saudi officials. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and other federal ministers are accompanying the prime minister.

Governor Madina Prince Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud receiving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival for a three-day visit to Saudia Arabia. Madina, 28th April, 2022. 🇵🇰🤝🇸🇦#PMShehbazInKSA #PakKSAVisit pic.twitter.com/KB6qb6sznH — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) April 28, 2022

This is PM Sharif’s first foreign trip after assuming office earlier this month.

During the visit, the premier will hold talks with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will visit Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW). He will also perform Umrah in Makkah.

Also Read: Pakistan to seek additional $3.2bn Saudi aid package

A Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

“The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem,” he added.

Comments