PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Thursday.

On his arrival at the PM House, the prime minister received Asif Ali Zardari, a PM Office press release said.

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation and matters of public welfare.

In another development, PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned the meeting of the apex committee which will be attended by the civil and military leadership.

PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned the apex committee meeting on Friday (today) at PM House at 3:00 pm. The civil and military leadership will be given a briefing on the terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Karachi.

The participants of the meeting will review the implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP).

