PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday made a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the telephonic conversation, they discussed the political and economic situation of the country.

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف اور آصف زرداری کے درمیان ٹیلی فونک رابطہ#ARYNews #ShehbazSharif #AsifZardari pic.twitter.com/xpCTv0KkwS — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 1, 2023

The telephonic conversation came after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to mediate between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the delimitation issue.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Centre and the Sindh government.

Sources said the MQM-Pakistan has cleared PML-N that holding local body elections without new delimitations in Karachi would be meaningless.

The party also complained that the PPP-led Sindh government had not amended the Local Government Act.

Sources revealed that senior leaders from PML-N have contacted PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to convey him the reservations of MQM-P over delimitations.

Comments