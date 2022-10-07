PM Shehbaz Sharif: ‘Audio leak exposed Imran Khan’s hypocrisy’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the audio leak exposed Imran Khan’s hypocrisy as an individual ‘who does not tire of lecturing nation on morality’, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Latest audio leak exposes the hypocrisy of Imran Niazi. Someone who does not tire of lecturing nation on morality is himself blantantly involved in immoral horse trading.”

“His fraudulent nature is being exposed every day. Niazi’s anti-state actions make him unfit for high office,” he added.

Audio leak regarding ‘number game’

An alleged audio clip appeared on social media, like previous clips from unidentified sources, purportedly revealing a conversation of the PTI chief with an unidentified personality, discussing the number game before the no-confidence motion against him.

Khan can be heard giving directions to someone in the alleged audio leak we have five secure five others so we will be having 10 and the game will be in our hands.

It may be noted that already two of Imran Khan’s alleged audios have been leaked online, having a conversation over the diplomatic cable.

