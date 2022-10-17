PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Balochistan, to visit flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left Lahore for daylong visit of Balochistan’s Sohbatpur and Khuzdar districts, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s PM will inspect relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-hit district of Sohbatpur.

The district administration of Sohbatpur will brief the PM about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will visit the residence of Chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Nawab Akhtar Mengal in Wadh area of Khuzdar district to condole the death of his uncle and offer Fateha.

