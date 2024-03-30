26.9 C
PM Shehbaz Sharif bans red carpets at official events

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to impose a ban on use of red carpets at government functions.

The prime minister expressed annoyance over use of red carpets during the visits of federal ministers and senior authorities at government functions.

According to the Cabinet Division, ban has been imposed on use of red carpet in the light of prime minister’s directives.

Red carpet would be used only in diplomatic receptions, the notification read.

Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet on Wednesday decided to voluntarily forego their salaries and perks as part of the government’s efforts to promote austerity.

Last month, PM Shehbaz stated that austerity measures were the government’s top priority.

Earlier, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari decided against taking salary and perks, owing to economic challenges being faced by the country.

