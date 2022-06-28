PM Shehbaz Sharif barred from inaugurating dam in Kahuta

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from inaugurating Karot Hydropower Project in Kahuta Tehsil in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has barred the prime minister from violating the ECP’s code of conduct. PM Shehbaz was due to inaugurate the Karot Hydropower Project, a mini dam in Kahuta Tehsil, on June 29.

The ECP, in a statement, said the people of the constituency will exercise their right to vote, stressing the premier couldn’t visit the constituency after the authority has issued a schedule for the upcoming elections. The site of the dam is located within the boundaries of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

On the direction of the Election Commissioner, the District Returning Officer (DRO) of PP-7 contacted the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and informed about the violation.

In this regard, the premier has canceled the inauguration of the Karot Hydropower project to implement the code of conduct. The visit of public officials to a by-election constituency is a violation of the code of conduct.

Karot HPP has been completed at a cost of US$1.72 billion. The project will play a vital role in Pakistan’s energy security by providing clean and affordable electricity.

