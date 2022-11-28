PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciates Ben Stokes’ kind gesture towards flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated England skipper Ben Stokes for exhibiting a kind gesture by donating match fees of Test series for flood victims in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan. Empathy for suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomises the great British tradition of philanthropy.”

Earlier, England’s star all-rounder and current Test captain Ben Stokes announced to donate his match fees for all three matches of the historic Test series against Pakistan to the flood victims of the host country.

Stokes, who is leading England for the upcoming Test series in Pakistan, has won the hearts of numerous fans for his kind gesture as he will donate his match fees to the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes issued a statement regarding his kind gesture that received immense praise from cricketing fans.

“It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special,” stated Stokes.

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people.

“The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.

“Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding.”

It is pertinent to mention that tens of millions of people are affected by relentless monsoon rains and one of the worst-hit floods in the country’s history that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives.

