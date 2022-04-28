PM Shehbaz Sharif directs reinstatement of expelled BISP beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives for the reinstatement of “eligible persons” that were removed from the beneficiary list of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by the PTI government, ARY News reported.

The prime minister gave the direction in a meeting held with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Atta Marri at PM Office on Wednesday.

The PTI-led government in 2019 expelled 820,165 unmerited people from the database of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The BISP was launched in July 2008 by PPP government.

During the meeting, the prime minister welcomed devising a procedure for making an appeal for inclusion of the persons expelled from BISP.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on the proposed procedure of the appeal for 820,000 people who were evicted from the Benazir Income Support Programme by the previous government without any investigation.

Shazia Marri also updated the prime minister regarding matters related to her ministry.

She paid tribute to PM Sharif for announcing assistance for the deserving people of Balochistan under BISP and offering scholarships to students besides extending financial support to the parents of female students.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif in his first PM-elect speech in National Assembly had announced to restore BISP Programme.

