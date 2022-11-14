PM Shehbaz Sharif blames Imran Khan for harming Pakistan’s external relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for harming Pakistan’s external relations for his political gains, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif alleged that Imran Khan played a vicious role to harm Pakistan’s foreign ties by propagating a foreign conspiracy theory.

He slammed the PTI chief and said, “Niazi’s interview with FT [Financial Times] in which he rebutted his foreign conspiracy theory is a reminder of vicious role he played to harm Pakistan’s external relations while pursuing his own petty politics.”

“Nation is shocked by his deceit & treachery inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan,” he concluded.

Earlier, PTI rejected the media reports regarding Imran Khan’s recent statement with the FT and blamed the national media for manipulating the headlines for his interview.

The PTI spokesperson claimed that Khan’s statement was misinterpreted by a section of Pakistani media and English dailies as the PTI chief never said that the US conspiracy was not involved in his ouster. The political party also said that an audio recording of Khan’s FT interview was also available.

In his FT interview, the former premier expressed willingness to maintain good ties with the US if he is elected again. He also urged to hold early and fair elections for bringing the political stability to the country.

