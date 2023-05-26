PM Shehbaz Sharif briefed on Karachi development projects

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him in detail about the ongoing development projects in Karachi and other Sindh areas, ARY News reported.

The meeting took place as the prime minister is on a day-long visit to the Sindh capital.

The governor thanked the prime minister for taking a special interest in the ongoing development projects in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 4th international textile and Leather Exhibition at EXPO center in Karachi on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the textile sector is backbone of the national economy and his government will extend full support to boost export and national economy.

He lauded the industrialists who despite the challenges and difficulties in the way have contributed immensely in promoting Pakistan’s textile and leather industry.

Shehbaz Sharif said 60 percent of the total export of the country comes from the textile sector and all-out support will be provided to boost this sector.

The premier also lauded the efforts of commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and his team for arranging the Expo in which over four hundred foreign delegates from sixty countries including buyers are participating.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.