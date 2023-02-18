PM Shehbaz Sharif briefed on Karachi police office attack

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the terrorist attack on the Karachi police office (KPO).

During a telephonic conversation, the Sindh chief minister informed PM Shehbaz regarding facts collected on the attackers.

The premier expressed relief that there was no major loss of life or destruction. He furthered that the forces eliminated the assailants with great bravery.

He also congratulated all officers and officials involved in the operation. PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to support the increase in the capacity of provincial governments to end terrorism.

The prime minister also appreciated the spirit of the Sindh CM for taking timely action and being present on the spot.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz Sharif also announced Shuhada package for the martyred personnel. He also lauded the professionalism and response of the security forces which they displayed during one-hour operation.

He also directed for the provision of best medical treatment to injured and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

Three terrorists were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector embraced martyrdom in the joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers at KPO – the heavily-guarded Karachi Police Office (KPO) situated in the heart of the provincial metropolis.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

