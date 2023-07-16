PM Shehbaz Sharif briefed on outsourcing of airports

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, issues related to the ministry and overall political situation of the country were discussed.

The minister apprised the prime minister about the progress on outsourcing and PIA reforms to provide better airport services.

Moreover, the Minister briefed Prime Minister on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the restructuring of the National Aviation Policy and the ML-1 project.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the draft Transaction Advisory Agreement reached with the International Finance Corporation for outsourcing of three airports.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today.

It was informed that the outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of Public-Private Partnership Act-2017 to engage private investor through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential