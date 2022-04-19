PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet takes oath today

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s long-awaited 34-member cabinet will finally take oath today (Tuesday) after the cabinet division issued a list of the first phase of ministers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
The list includes names of 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state and three advisers to the Prime Minister.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer the oath to the new federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after President Arif Alvi had refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers.
The swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad where members belonging from PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P and other allied parties will take the oath as ministers in the federal cabinet.
The PPP members who would take oath as ministers in first phase are: Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Syed Khursheed Shah, Qadir Patel and Hina Rabbani Khar.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also get two ministries in the new set-up.
A list of the federal cabinet members:
- Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA
- Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA
- Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA
- Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA
- Rana Tanveer Hussain. MNA
- Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA
- Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA
- Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA
- Mian Javed Latif, MNA
- Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. MNA
- Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA
- Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator
- Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA
- Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA
- Sherry Rehman, Senator
- Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA
- Shazia Marri, MNA
- Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA
- Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA
- Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, MNA
- Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA
- Asad Mahmood, MNA
- Abdul Wasay, MNA
- Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA
- Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator
- Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA
- Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator
- Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA
- Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA
- Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA
Ministers of state
- Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA
- Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA
- Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA
- Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator
Advisers to the PM
- Miftah Ismail
- Amir Muqam
- Qamar Zaman Kaira
It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet that was scheduled to take oath yesterday was postponed after an excuse from President Arif Alvi.
Last week, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister after President Arif Alvi complained of “discomfort”.