PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet takes oath today

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s long-awaited 34-member cabinet will finally take oath today (Tuesday) after the cabinet division issued a list of the first phase of ministers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The list includes names of 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state and three advisers to the Prime Minister.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer the oath to the new federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after President Arif Alvi had refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers.

The swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad where members belonging from PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P and other allied parties will take the oath as ministers in the federal cabinet.

The PPP members who would take oath as ministers in first phase are: Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Syed Khursheed Shah, Qadir Patel and Hina Rabbani Khar.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also get two ministries in the new set-up.

A list of the federal cabinet members:

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA

Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA

Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA

Rana Tanveer Hussain. MNA

Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA

Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA

Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA

Mian Javed Latif, MNA

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. MNA

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA

Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA

Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA

Sherry Rehman, Senator

Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA

Shazia Marri, MNA

Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA

Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA

Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, MNA

Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA

Asad Mahmood, MNA

Abdul Wasay, MNA

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA

Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator

Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator

Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA

Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA

Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA

Ministers of state

Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA

Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator

Advisers to the PM

Miftah Ismail

Amir Muqam

Qamar Zaman Kaira

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet that was scheduled to take oath yesterday was postponed after an excuse from President Arif Alvi.

Last week, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister after President Arif Alvi complained of “discomfort”.

Comments